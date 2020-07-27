ZEE5 Club Annual Subscription Plan launched for Rs 365

ZEE5 has been a successful streaming platform in India. Despite its competition from OTT content platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 has been able to create a unique market space for itself. This happened because the OTT giant focused more on catering to the needs of Indian streamers offering them ‘Hindi’ based content. A new subscription plan ‘ZEE5 Club’ has been launched for the users. It comes for Rs 365. That’s not a monthly subscription fee but an annual subscription fee making it quite cheap.

ZEE Club Competing Against Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

The new ZEE5 Club plan will cost Rs 365 which means it is in direct competition with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan comes for a cost of Rs 399. Both ZEE5 Club and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions come at almost similar price and annual subscription benefit.

With the ZEE5 Club subscription, the user will get access to content in all the languages there are in the ZEE5 Premium subscription (12 languages). The benefit of taking this subscription is that users will get to see popular television shows such as ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and more before they are aired to TV.

Along with that, there are more than 1,000+ movies included in the ZEE5 Club subscription compared to 4,500+ movies offered with the ZEE5 Premium subscription. Users of this subscription service will also get to see 90+ Live TV channels.

Content from ZEE5 Club can be played on a maximum of 2 screens at the same time compared to 5 screens with the ZEE5 Premium subscription. In case the user wants to upgrade from ZEE5 Club to ZEE5 Premium subscription, they can do so just by paying the difference in amount between the two subscriptions.

With the addition of this subscription plan, now ZEE5 customers have five different plans to choose from. Out of the 5 plans, 4 plans come with ZEE5 Premium subscription — Rs 99 (Per month plan), Rs 299 (3 months plan), Rs 599 (6 months plan), and Rs 999 (annual plans). Lastly, the ZEE5 Club subscription which will cost Rs 365 annually.