WhatsApp Pay Clear Data Localisation Guidelines: NPCI

The Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp has successfully cleared five pending data localisation parameters which were compulsory for the full-fledged launch of its payment services in India. Now the supreme bench is yet to decide a final date and take the final decision on the matter. NPCI addressed RBI through a letter penned on June 5 and stated that Facebook-owned WhatsApp had satisfied the data localisation requirement based on the CERT-In auditor’s report. Since all the data localisation parameters have been fulfilled, NPCI has approved ICICI Bank, which is the PSP bank for WhatsApp to go live on UPI.

WhatsApp Team has Worked Hard to Meet RBI Guidelines

As per a report by ET, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is satisfied with compliance of RBI payment guidelines on data localisation done by WhatsApp. The entire team has worked hard to meet the standards set over the last year. Currently, WhatsApp Pay is under pilot testing and it is expected that full-fledged launch will happen soon.

Supreme Court Will Take Final Decision on the Matter

The central bank of India has already filed an affidavit in the supreme court based on the letter penned down by NPCI stating that it is giving ICICI Bank approval for WhatsApp to go live on the UPI. However, the supreme bench has not finalised any date regarding the hearing. It is expected that the supreme court will soon give a date of hearing and take a final decision on the matter.

WhatsApp Announces Search the Web Feature for Android and iOS Users

In other news, WhatsApp has finally rolled out the awaited Search the Web Feature for both Android and iOS users. Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp was testing the feature for a long time. Now, Search the Web Feature will curb the spread of fake news through WhatsApp. Currently, the feature has been rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK and US. To use the feature, users will have to update their WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned company has not revealed the launch date of the feature in India. However, users can expect that the feature will be rolled out soon in India.