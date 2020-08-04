BSNL Launches 2G Services in Vijaynagar Region Located in Arunachal Pradesh

The state-owned telecom operator BSNL is extensively growing its network coverage in rural districts and catering to the connectivity needs of people located in remote areas. Recently, the state-owned telecom operator launched Bharat Air Fibre Services in Akola and Washim district situated in Maharashtra. Now, BSNL has launched 2G services in the inaccessible Vijaynagar administrative circle in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The accessibility of the region is difficult as it takes 8 days on foot to reach the place from the nearest town Miao.

BSNL will Offer 2G Services Through Satellite Network

Since Vijaynagar is located in an isolated region, state-owned telco BSNL will offer 2G services in the area with the help of a satellite network. With the launch, BSNL will offer communication to nearly 4,400 people who reside in Vijaynagar and have been deprived of communication as of date. Also, 2G BSNL connection with solar power will vitalise the growth of the region.

Erecting Mobile Tower in Region was Difficult: BSNL SDE

BSNL sub-divisional engineer Karma Tsering stated that erecting a mobile tower in Vijaynagar region was difficult. Also, the entire BSNL staff indulged in the connection process had to stay in Jorhat Assam and airlift the necessary equipment to Vijaynagar.

BSNL Bharat Air Fibre Service Launched in Washim and Akola

BSNL has been extending its operations in the country at a rapid pace. The Bharat Air Fibre service is helping the telco to expand its connectivity in rural areas. Recently, BSNL Bharat Air Fibre Service has been launched in Washim and Akola district situated in Maharashtra. With the launch, people residing in the district will be able to avail and enjoy high-speed internet. However, users must note that Bharat Air Fibre service will be only accessible at high speeds area. The high-speed areas will be under 5KM radius from the nearest exchange on the radio network. Everyone who is residing in Washim and Akola witness high-internet speed up to 100Mbps. Not only this, but they will be able to get internet connection at affordable prices as Bharat Air Fibre services are cheaper than other broadband plans.