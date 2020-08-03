BSNL Enhances Rs 499 FTTH Broadband Plan to Offer 200GB Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has enhanced its Rs 499 Bharat Fiber plan in multiple circles across India on a promotional basis till September 26, 2020. The state-run operator offers multiple variants of the Rs 499 plan across India that serves as a base plan under Bharat Fiber services in various circles. The standard Rs 499 plan dubbed as “100GB CUL” enables users to browse up to 20 Mbps till 100GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Additionally, the 100GB CUL plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

BSNL Enhances 100GB CUL Plan in Multiple Circles

The operator has now enhanced its 100GB CUL plan in the Kerala and Lakshadweep circles. The revised Rs 499 plan dubbed as the “200GB CUL CS358” enables users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 200GB. Similar to the standard Rs 499 plan, BSNL limits the speeds to 2 Mbps upon the users reaching the 200GB data limit on the 200GB CUL CS358 plan.

Further, the operator enables users subscribed to the 200GB CUL CS358 plan to make unlimited local and STD calls across India.

The 200GB CUL CS358 plan is also available for subscription on a semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis. The semi annual pack of the 200GB CUL CS358 plan carries a price tag of Rs 2994, while the annual pack is priced at Rs 5998. The biennial and triennial packs of the 200GB CUL CS358 plan carries a price tag of Rs 11,976 and Rs 17,964 respectively. Crucially, the operator also offers one month, three month and four month of complimentary subscription to the users subscribing to the annual, biennial and triennial packs.

BSNL Regularized 100GB CUL Plan Across Multiple Circles in India

It has to be noted that the standard Rs 499 plan dubbed 100GB CUL was regularized in early July. BSNL had introduced the 100GB CUL plan on a promotional basis in early 2020 with the plan initially said to be valid till March 31, 2020. However, the operator extended the 100GB CUL plan to late June before regularizing it in early July. The standard Rs 499 plan is currently available across India except Kolkata, Rajasthan, Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala, Lakhadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In specific circles including Kolkata, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal, the operator offers an further enhanced Rs 499 plan dubbed as “300GB Plan CS337.” BSNL enables users subscribed to the 300GB Plan CS337 to browse at 40 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Similar to the 200GB CUL CS358 plan in the Kerala circle, BSNL is currently offering the 300GB Plan CS337 plan on a promotional basis till September 9, 2020.

It remains to be seen if the 200GB CUL CS358 plan and the 300GB Plan CS337 are regularized beyond the promotional period in the circles where the plans are currently offered.