Realme 5 Series Get July 2020 Security Patch, Brings in New Features and Many Optimisations

Realme has rolled out July 2020 security patch update for the Realme 5 series of smartphones. The new update brings various new features and bug fixes. The Realme 5 Pro has received an updated version RMX1971EX_11.C.53. The information has been revealed in Realme Community. Along with Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5s and Realme 5i have also received a new update via OTA for July. The Realme 5 and Realme 5s have received RMX1911EX_11.C.53 whereas Realme 5i received RMX2030X_11.C.53. Apart from the Realme 5 Pro, all the devices have received similar updates with Realme 5i getting the updated version.

Realme 5 and Realme 5s RMX 1911EX_11.C.53 Update Features

The new update has been rolled out by Realme in a staggered manner to ensure the stability of the update. Realme has stated that the new update will be rolled out randomly to limited numbers of users and full-fledged rollout will be done in coming days if no critical bugs are discovered. In case if a critical bug is found the update will not be rolled out fully in coming days.

The new update has optimised the power consumption of third party apps along with camera improvements. Night mode shooting quality has been optimised and greenish photo issue when shooting with flash has been fixed in the new update. Realme has added rotate the guide bars with screen switch in navigation button. The battery icon and flight mode has also been optimised in the new update. Apart from this, other minor bugs which were being faced by Realme 5 and Realme 5s users have also been fixed. As of Realme 5i, the features are almost similar as of the update which Realme 5 and Realme 5s have received. However, the only difference is the updated version.

Realme 5 Pro RMX 1971EX_11.C.53 Update Features

TheRealme 5 Pro has received new features and improvements with the latest RMX 1971EX_11.C.53 update. Realme has added multi-user feature and optimised the screen recording feature. Also, the transparency of swipe back gesture style has been optimised and fixed. Apart from this, some minor issues have also been fixed and the system has been stabilised for better performance.