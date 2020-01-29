Realme 5 Pro Receives a Much Needed Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 12,999

Highlights The Realme 5 Pro can be picked up in three variants- 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB

The handset comes in just two colour options

Realme also says the Realme 5 Pro will get Realme UI update very soon

Realme 5 Pro, which is now more than six months old, has received a permanent price cut in India. The Realme 5 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 12,999 in the Indian market, down from the Rs 13,999 launch price for the base variant. To recall, the Realme 5 Pro was launched in August 2019 alongside the Realme 5. The phone offers some decent specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, quad cameras on the back with 48MP Sony IMX586 primary lens, 4000mAh battery and teardrop notch display. The new prices of the Realme 5 Pro are already effective across Flipkart, Realme Online Store and offline stores as well. The Realme 5 Pro can be picked up in three variants- 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB.

Realme 5 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Realme 5 Pro is a decent mid-range smartphone from the brand, but it falls short of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in terms of both on-paper specs and real-world usage. The phone rocks a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display on the front, paired with 19:9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch on top. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset also offers a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Realme 5 Pro offers a quad-camera setup on the back comprising of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the 5 Pro has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS out of the box, and it’s backed by a 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The phone will receive Realme UI update based on Android 10 next month

Realme 5 Pro: New Prices Detailed

As noted, the Realme 5 Pro comes in three variants- 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 12,999, 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 13,999 and the 8GB+128GB model that costs Rs 15,999. The launch prices of the three variants were Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 in India. Realme is currently offering the Realme 5 Pro in just two colour options- Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green. The price cut is already effective across online and offline stores across India.

In other news, the Realme 5 will soon be discontinued in India and the Realme 5i will be available for purchase in a single 4GB+64GB model at Rs 8,999. Realme is also said to be working on Realme 6 series as various models recently received certifications in India.