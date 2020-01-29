Highlights Apple Homepod will be available at Rs 19,900 in India

The exact sale date is yet to be revealed by Apple

The Apple Homepod was first launched back in February 2018

Apple is officially entering the Indian smart speaker market with its one and only Homepod speaker. Going by the listing on Apple India website, the Apple Homepod will soon be available for purchase for Rs 19,900. Once the Homepod goes on sale in India, it will be available in two colours- Space Grey and White. The Apple Homepod was launched back in February 2018 in the US at a price of $349 and it took the Cupertino giant nearly two years to bring the same product to India. While the listing shows the price of Apple Homepod, it did not reveal the official sale date. Instead, the website shows ‘Check back later for availability.’ So we assume the product is yet to be launched in India.

Apple Homepod Features Overview

Apple’ smart speaker has finally made its way to the Indian market at a reasonable price of Rs 19,900. Yesterday, Apple released iOS 13.3.3 update and the changelog of the update showed ‘Support for Indian English Siri voices for Homepod.’ This clearly indicated the launch of Homepod is right around the corner and the official website now has a listing of the company’s first smart speaker.

Moving onto the exterior view, the Apple Homepod measures 172 mm high and 142 mm wide. It weighs 2.5 kgs and comes in two colour options- Space Grey and White. As for the audio technology, it features a woofer with a custom amplifier and has an array of seven tweeters each with its own custom amplifier. Furthermore, the Homepod has six-microphones for activation Siri from far-field. Apple users can seamlessly play audio via Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and so on. Homepod also has support for AirPlay from iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac.

Connectivity options on the Homepod include Wi-Fi 802.11ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 and multi-room speaker support with AirPlay 2. It has Apple A8 chip inside which helps in offering features like signal processing, real-time studio-level processing and so on.

Apple Homepod Pricing in India

The Apple Homepod comes in a single variant and it is priced at Rs 19,900. The Cupertino-based company is yet to reveal the official availability, but we are expecting it to be available for purchase in the next two-three weeks. Apple is also rumoured to be working on Homepod 2 as well which is expected to be launched later this year.