Tata Sky Offers 7 Days Catch-Up Shows With Binge and Binge+ Set-Top Box

Highlights Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box costs Rs 5,999

Both the Binge+ and Binge Fire TV Stick comes preloaded with Tata Sky's own content app

Tata Sky users can watch seven days of catch-up TV service

Tata Sky recently launched its Android TV-based Set-Top Box called ‘Tata Sky Binge+.’ Before the launch of Binge+, Tata Sky used to provide just Binge service in collaboration with Amazon India. As part of the Tata Sky Binge service, users received free Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition at no extra cost, but with a monthly charge of Rs 249 that includes premium subscriptions to OTT services like Hotstar, SunNXT, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video for three months and more. However, the major highlight of both the Tata Sky Binge and Binge+ Set-Top Box is the catch-up service which the DTH operator is providing. Tata Sky is not providing Live TV channels with both the services, but instead, users get to watch catch-up tv of the same Live TV channels and Video-on-Demand (VoD) as well. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box is currently available for purchase at Rs 5,999.

Tata Sky Catch-Up Service on Binge and Binge+ Detailed

As you might be aware of already, Tata Sky is delivering a customised Tata Sky edition of Amazon Fire TV Stick to the users who opt for its Binge service. And there’s the traditional Android TV-based Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box which is priced at Rs 5,999. So the Binge+ STB and Amazon Fire TV Stick comes preloaded with Tata Sky’s own app. Basically, this app allows users to watch catch-up TV shows for the last seven days, including those of Live TV channels. Furthermore, users also get to watch Video-on-Demand (VoD) content. That said, to watch the content from the Tata Sky app itself, users will have to make a monthly recharge of their DTH connection. This is the case with Airtel Xstream Box as well. The Catch-Up TV channels will also be available only for the channels subscribed by the users on DTH connection.

Tata Sky’s mobile app and Watch version on the desktop offers more than 400 Live TV channels along with VoD content at no extra cost. And the Binge+ STB users get one-month of Binge service worth Rs 249 at no extra cost. The Binge+ comes preinstalled with apps like Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT, ZEE5, Hotstar and so on. Tata Sky Binge at Rs 249 comes with access to premium OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video for three months, SunNXT, ZEE5, Eros Now and so on.

Tata Sky Binge+ Will Be Enough for Every User

If you are confused between what to purchase when it comes to Tata Sky Binge+ STB or Tata Sky Binge, then you can choose the Tata Sky Binge+ priced at Rs 5,999. Users will get the Set-Top Box to keep with themselves, unlike with Binge where the Fire TV Stick will have to be returned to Tata Sky. In addition, Tata Sky Binge+ comes with one month of Binge service at no extra cost, post which Rs 249 charges will be applicable. On top of that, Tata Sky Binge+ combines both OTT content and Satellite TV into one, so it removes the hassle between switching into different HDMI inputs and accessing the content via two different remotes.

The best part with Tata Sky Binge is there are no upfront charges besides the monthly payment of Rs 249.