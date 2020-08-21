Best Annual Broadband Plans From Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, ACT and Hathway

There are a number of internet service providers (ISPs) in the market now. One of the great things about going for a broadband plan is that you get stable and fast internet. You can get a fiber connection and speed won’t be an issue for you. Some of the major ISPs in the Indian market today are Airtel, Jio, ACT, and Hathway. One of the best plans to go for if you are sure that you will need a fast and stable internet all year long is the annual plan. All of these internet service providers offer annual plans. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

One of the best annual plans from the Airtel Xstream Fiber would be the ‘Basic’ plan. It offers 100 Mbps speed with 150GB data per month. You can boost your data by purchasing an unlimited data add-on just by paying Rs 299 per month. The monthly cost for this plan would be Rs 799 per month. But if you go for the annual plan, you get the same benefits but at a monthly cost of Rs 679. The total one-time payment that you will have to do for purchasing this plan is Rs 9,617 (inclusive of 18% GST).

JioFiber

You can get the ‘Silver’ annual plan from JioFiber. It will cost you a one-time payment of Rs 12,021 (inclusive of 18% GST). Its validity will be 360 days which is a few days short of an actual year. The customer gets 100 Mbps speed with up to 800GB data in his/her first month at the moment. Free voice calling is also included along with TV video calling, gaming, home networking, and device security for up to 5 devices. OTT benefits of the plan include Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, ZEE5 Premium, Sun Nxt, Alt Balaji, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Shemaroome, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. The customer also gets to choose between the long term benefits offered — Double Data (100%) or two months extra service (Rs 1,698) or a Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 3,999.

ACT

ACT offers the ACT Blaze plan for a year. The customer gets 100 Mbps speed with 450GB data per month. Post FUP limit, the speed is brought down to 1 Mbps. The plan will cost Rs 13,020 and the customer will get 12 months of advance rental along with free installation and Rs 50 cashback per month. There is an option for the customer to choose from — free 2 Months ACT Blaze or free Wi-Fi router.

Hathway

Hathway offers an annual plan with 100 Mbps speed and 1,000GB monthly data in the Indore circle. This plan is called ‘Super Storm’ and its annual charge is Rs 8,988. The speed post FUP limit for the customer will be brought down to 3 Mbps.

These are all the best annual broadband plans you can choose from Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, ACT, and Hathway.