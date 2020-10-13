Thomson TV Prices Start at Rs 5999 for Festive Season

Super Plastronics (SPPL), the company behind the Thomson TV in India on Tuesday announced “Big Save on Bigger TV Offer” scheduled to be live during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. The company said that it aims to sell over 200,000 TV units during the Big Billion Days with SPPL announcing discounts on multiple models to meet its targets. The Flipkart Big Billion Days is currently scheduled to begin on October 16, 2020 with the last day of the sale currently scheduled for October 21, 2020.

Thomson Smart TV to Start at Rs 5999 for the Festive Season

SPPL announced that the Thomson smart TVs will start at Rs 5999 during the festive season while the Android smart TVs will carry a price tag of Rs 10,999.

“The online order volume has not only recovered to pre-COVID levels but has also recorded accelerated growth,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, said in the release.

Singh said that the growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities alone have been 53% higher in the past few months.

“These trends are giving us more confidence to continue our efforts and woo the online shopper,” Singh said. “We are projecting a sale of 200,000 units during this festive season and looking forward to continuing to delight our consumer in every possible way.”

Thomson Path Series will be Priced at Rs 10,999

The company highlighted that its 24-inch HD Basic model of the R9 series will carry a price tag of Rs 5999 while the 32-inch model will be priced at Rs 8499 during the Big Billion Days. Further, the base level Path series model with 32-inch size will be priced at Rs 10,999 while the second variant of the 32-inch model carries a price tag of Rs 11,499.

Meanwhile, the entry-level model of the OATHPRO series will carry the price tag of Rs 22,499 while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs 45,999 for the event. Further, the top-tier variant of the OATHPRO series with 75-inch size carries a price tag of Rs 94,499 for the Big Billion Days. The company had launched these ‘Made in India’ Smart TVs in July, 2020.