Reliance Jio’s 5G Won’t Be Commercially Viable Believes Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Reliance Jio backs the standards set by the TSDSI for 5G which is starkly different from what 3GPP suggests to the telcos

By October 17th, 2020 AT 9:20 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 8 Comments

    jios-5g-commercially-viable-airtel-vi

    Earlier this year, India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio announced on its 43rd Annual General Meet (AGM) that it will offer homegrown 5G to the users. The next big thing for the telecom industry is 5G. Thus Jio offering homegrown 5G will certainly put it ahead of the rival telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Jio is looking to generate native intellectual property rights (IPR) by backing high-speed broadband technology with Indian standards. However, as per an ET Telecom report, rival telcos, Airtel and Vi believe that the standards followed by Jio fall short of global standards and thus its 5G will not be commercially viable when it rolls out.

    Airtel and Vi Don’t Believe in Jio’s 5G

    Telecom Standards Development Society India (TSDSI) has set a few norms for 5G. Jio has shown faith in the norms and standards set by TSDSI. However, unlike Jio, Vi and Bharti Airtel believe that the standards set by TSDSI don’t meet the global specifications of 5G recommended by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). The telcos have communicated the government about the same.

    For the unaware, telecom operators in countries such as the USA, Australia, Japan and many more back the 5G standards set by 3GPP. TSDSI has recommended that for the deployment of 5G services, telcos should make use of the 3.4 GHz bands. Adding to this, the mobile towers should be located at a difference of 12 km in villages so that proper network coverage can be ensured for people in rural India.

    Reports previously said that Jio had developed its own 5G technology to reduce dependence on foreign vendors and bring cost-related advantages. It has designed its own 5G hardware which it intends to use for 5G trials along with its own IoT equipment for use cases such as security and surveillance using drones, industrial IoT and digitisation in the agriculture sector.

    Jio has already developed and deployed its own IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution (vIMS) for VoLTE and VoWiFi. The telecom operator’s plan to conduct 5G field trials with multinational vendors is still on. Its rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea had submitted similar applications with the telecom department to conduct 5G trials.

    3GPP suggests that telcos should deploy 5G in 700 MHz

    However, 3GPP suggests that telcos should deploy 5G in the 700 MHz bands and the mobile towers be placed at a distance of 6 km.

    In a letter to Anshu Prakash, telecom secretary, SP Kochhar, director-general of Cellular Operations Association of India (COAI) wrote: “Jio supports the India-centric approach and the 5G standard and does not agree with the views of our other members who want the gaps within the current TSDSI standards to be addressed before adoption in India and other global markets to ensure it is interoperable, implementable and has benefits for the entire India market.”

    Only time will clear which way Jio goes with its homegrown 5G. Talking about the auction of the 5G spectrum, it can be pushed further back to 2022 from 2021 if the issues are not resolved between the telcos and the government.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    8 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio’s 5G Won’t Be Commercially Viable Believes Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi)

    Earlier this year, India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio announced on its 43rd Annual General Meet (AGM) that it will...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8T vs Mi 10T: Did Xiaomi Pull Off a Winner?

    OnePlus launched its latest flagship device, OnePlus 8T in India on October 13, 2020. Only a day later, Xiaomi came...

    module-4-img

    Micromax Launches ‘in’, Eyes to Make Comeback in the Smartphone Market

    Micromax has launched a new sub-brand ‘in’ which is all set to represent India in the smartphone segment. ‘in’ was...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Removes Multiple STVs And Offering Full Usage Value on Rs 110 Voucher

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Users Can Avail Up to Rs 40 Off on Prepaid Recharges via Amazon Pay

    module-4-img

    Vi (Vodafone Idea) Subscribers Complain About Network Outage in Maharashtra

    module-4-img

    Vivo Y30 New Price Rs 13,990 For Indian Users