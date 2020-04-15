Apple iPhone SE 2020 Finally Arrives With 4.7-inch Screen, Touch ID and Rs 42,500 Starting Price Tag

Highlights Apple iPhone SE 2020 is finally official after being in the leaks for more than a year

Apple has launched the device in three colours and three storage options

The phone with 64GB of storage will retail at Rs 42,500 in India

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is finally official with all the rumoured specifications on board. Unlike OnePlus which chose not to announce the Indian prices of its OnePlus 8 series, Apple announced that the iPhone SE 2020 would start retailing at Rs 42,500 in the country. The newest iPhone will be available in three storage configurations- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, and it comes in three colour options as well- Black, While and Product (RED). Key specifications of the iPhone SE 2020 include a 4.7-inch display, Apple A13 Bionic chipset, IP67 certification and single 12MP shooter on the back. Notably, the phone also has the TouchID sensor which Apple ditched entirely with the iPhone X series a couple of years ago. Continue reading to know more about the complete specifications of iPhone SE 2020.

Apple iPhone SE 2020: Specifications and Features

As the name of the smartphone itself suggests, the iPhone SE 2020 is a direct successor to the iPhone SE that was launched nearly three years ago. The phone sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334×750-pixel resolution and 326 PPI. It’s an IPS LCD True Tone display with 625 nits of peak brightness levels. And yes, there are think bezels on the top and bottom of the front, but again, Apple wanted to launch a compact smartphone with high-end hardware in 2020. There’s a TouchID sensor sitting below the display.

The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which we have seen on the company’s 2019 flagship phones like the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. The phone also offers IP67 splash, water and dust resistance certification.

Moving onto the cameras, the iPhone SE 2020 has a single 12MP shooter on the rear which has an f/1.8 aperture and offers digital zoom up to 5X. Apple says the phone will offer Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control features along with Portrait Lighting with six effects. The sensor also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and it is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps and 60 fps. On the front, there’s a 7MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the iPhone SE 2020 include 4G VoLTE, Gigabit-LTE with 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 and NCF. There’s a lightning port on the bottom which means Apple is not yet ready to move to USB Type-C port. As always, Apple did not reveal the battery capacity on the iPhone SE 2020 but says the phone will last about the same as iPhone 8. It is fast charge capable, but users will have to purchase an 18W charger separately. Lastly, the phone runs iOS 13 out of the box. The phone also has wireless charging support, meaning it also features a glass back.

Apple iPhone SE 2020: Pricing and Availability in India

Apple did not reveal the complete pricing details of the iPhone SE 2020 in India. The Cupertino giant confirmed the phone would retail at a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the base variant with 64GB of internal storage. The phone will take on the upcoming OnePlus 8 and several other phones with Snapdragon 865 chipset. Availability of the iPhone SE 2020 will be revealed at a later date, said Apple. In the United States, the iPhone SE 2020 starts at just $399 (approx. Rs 30,500).