One Airtel Plans Now Available Across 17 Cities

One Airtel plans by Bharti Airtel are now live across 17 cities with the new addition being Mumbai city. When we last reported, the plans were available in 16 cities, and now, the count has increased. Bharti Airtel is slowly expanding the reach of One Airtel plans to more cities. For the unaware, One Airtel plans combine four services into a single plan. Bharti Airtel is known as a telecom service provider, internet service provider and a DTH operator in the country, so it combined all the services under its belt to create these One Airtel plans. These plans start at Rs 899 and they go all the way up to Rs 1,999 for the premium one that offers all the four services from the company.

One Airtel Plans: Availability, Pricing and Other Details

Bharti Airtel is marketing the One Airtel plans as ‘Four Plans, One Plan, One Bill.’ Initially launched in less than five cities, Airtel is now providing the One Airtel plans in 17 cities which include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Faridabad, Panchkula, Indore and Mohali.

In all the 17 cities, there are four One Airtel plans. The basic One Airtel plan costs Rs 899 per month and it comes with a postpaid connection (one add-on allowed) and an Airtel Digital TV connection with Rs 350 channel pack. The postpaid plan offers 75GB monthly, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Next on the line is Rs 1,349 One Airtel plan that comes with Rs 999 postpaid plan of Airtel and Airtel Digital TV connection worth Rs 350 per month. Do make a note that the users choosing One Airtel plans of Rs 849 and Rs 1,349 are also eligible for a free Airtel Xstream Box with a security deposit of Rs 1,500 being paid at the time of choosing the One Airtel plan.

The Rs 1,499 One Airtel plan offers a Rs 499 postpaid plan with one extra add-on connection along with the company’s Rs 999 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan. Lastly, we have the Rs 1,999 One Airtel which brings all the four services together- postpaid, landline, fibre and DTH. One Airtel 1999 offers the Rs 499 postpaid plan along with two add-on connections, Rs 424 worth TV channels along with Airtel Xstream Box and the Rs 999 Airtel Xstream Fiber plan.