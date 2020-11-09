Samsung Galaxy M21s With 64MP Rear Camera and 32MP Selfie Shooter Goes Official

Samsung’s latest mid-range Galaxy M21s has been officially announced. As the name of the smartphone itself suggests, the Galaxy M21s is a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy M21 which debuted in India earlier this year. However, the Galaxy M21s has been unveiled in Brazil first, but there are very high chances of the phone reaching the Indian market very soon, probably in the next couple of weeks. The Galaxy M21s brings upgrades to the camera systems- both front and back when compared to its predecessor. In fact, the specifications of the M21s are very much identical to those of the Galaxy F41 which was also launched very recently in India.

Samsung Galaxy M21s: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy M21s, as noted, has identical specifications as the Galaxy M21. To the front, we get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 chipset and it comes in a single 4GB+64GB storage model. We have seen Samsung using Exynos 9611 in so many smartphones and the Galaxy M21s just adds into the list. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 512GB.

Samsung has upgraded the cameras on Galaxy M21s; We now get a 64MP primary shooter instead of the 48MP snapper that was present on the rear side of the Galaxy M21. Other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP depth sensor. The M21s has a triple camera setup on the back. To the front, Samsung has added a 32MP snapper which is different from the 20MP snapper that was present on its predecessor.

Rest of the specifications are identical. The M21s has a 6000mAh battery, 15W fast charging, OneUI laden on top of Android 10, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also present.

Samsung Galaxy M21s: Pricing and Availability

Samsung has launched the M21s in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage priced at BRL 1,529 (approx. Rs 20,400). The phone could reach the Indian market for a lower price of around Rs 16,000-Rs 18,000. Samsung India might reveal the launch details of Galaxy M21s in the coming days.