Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Get Car Insurance Within the App

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, is now offering users car insurance with the Airtel Payments Bank. For the unaware, Airtel Payments Bank can be accessed within the Airtel Thanks app or the user can also directly go and login to the web portal of the service. Utilising the app, users can make various utility payments or even transfer money to their friends and family. Now the Airtel Payments Bank along with Bharti AXA General Insurance is offering users car insurance from within the banking portal. More details on the story ahead.

Airtel Payments Bank Offering Car Insurance With Bharti AXA General Insurance

The users can log in to the Airtel Thanks app and go to the Banking section to purchase insurance for their cars. It will be a completely paperless process and will be over quickly; thus, the user can do it from the convenience of his/her home. The Smart Drive Private Car insurance will protect the user’s car against any accidental, natural, or human-made disaster in addition to theft.

The insurance in concern won’t just cover for the car, but will also cover any of the personal accidents of the policyholder. In case there is an accident where the policyholder develops permanent disability or loses his/her life, financial protection for the family will be provided.

For purchasing this insurance, Airtel Thanks users can go and do it so from the Airtel Thanks app. The process would complete within 5 minutes. A thing worth noting here is that there will be no pre-inspection of the car necessary. The user only needs to fill the details of his/her vehicle, and the insurance will be issued on their registered mobile number and email ID.

On the renewal, users will also get to choose from various add-on covers. There will be a cover for small consumable items, depreciation, replacement or loss of key, damage of engine or gearbox, ambulance expense to reach the hospital and much more.

The Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, Mr Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, said that the company endeavours to provide users with well-designed products which will cater to their varied insurance requirements.