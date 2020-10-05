Mobile Number Portability Request and Procedure, Here’s How You Can Do It

Mobile number portability is a convenience offered to the users who feel dissatisfied with their current telecom service provider. It allows a user to switch from one service provider to another irrespective of the geographical region they are currently residing. Not only the service provider but the users can also switch from prepaid to postpaid or postpaid to prepaid service within a telecom operator. The users of any telco can avail the ‘Mobile number portability’ service for themselves. Jio much recently introduced new postpaid plans under the ‘JioPostPaid Plus’ branding. Now the users of the telecom operator have the option from porting to a postpaid SIM from prepaid SIM if they want. The following is also largely applicable to users on other telecom operators. More on the story ahead.

How to Port from Prepaid to Postpaid and Vice-Versa

If you are a Reliance Jio user and want to switch from your prepaid connection to a postpaid connection, here is how you can do it. There are plenty of ways in which you can go about it. The first way is to visit a Jio store. When you do, request for CAF or migration from your prepaid number to postpaid or vice versa. You will have to carry your ID card and 2 photographs for verification. A user application form will be provided to you which you can fill and within 3 to 7 days, your request will be fulfilled.

Another way you can do it is by going to the website of the telecom operator and share your contact details. You will receive an OTP which you will have to use for verification. Once verified, you can proceed with porting your Jio prepaid number to postpaid.

There is also a way to port your number using the SMS service. You just have to type PORT followed by your phone number and send the SMS to TRAI’s central portability number – 1900. You will receive a UPC which you will have to enter in the user Acquisition Form (CAF) mentioning the operator or service you want to switch to from your current one.

After filing the form, walk into the user service centre of the operator of your choice and complete the KYC verification process. In case any payment is required, you will have to do it at the point of sale of a new SIM card.

There are a few things that you have to keep in mind though. If you want to switch from postpaid to prepaid within a telecom operator or outside the current telecom operator, you must clear your outstanding dues first.

Further, there is also a way in which a subscriber can cancel the porting request. The user can send an SMS to the same number 1900 mentioning CANCEL followed by the 10 digit number which was put in the request to be ported earlier. The cancellation request has to be put within 24 hours of putting in the porting request.