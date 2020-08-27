Soon, You Will Be Able to Switch Between Prepaid and Postpaid With Just an OTP

Telecom subscribers in India will soon be able to switch between a prepaid connection to postpaid connection with just an OTP. A new report now says that the old process of switching to a postpaid connection from prepaid will be revised very soon. Right now, customers are required to fill the application form again for switching to postpaid from prepaid, however, it won’t be a necessary thing in the future. The guidelines for the revised process will be released within two weeks, according to a tweet by CNBC. Even the switching back to postpaid from prepaid is also a cumbersome process right now in India.

Revised Prepaid to Postpaid Connection Process Coming Soon

CNBC on August 25 tweeted that the process for switching a prepaid connection to postpaid will be revised within the next two weeks. Trai might release the new guidelines in the coming weeks and it is a much-needed one as well.

Going by the tweet, it can be observed that the prepaid customers will be verified via an OTP and there’s no requirement for them to fill the application form again. After verifying the OTP, customers will be required to upload the billing address on the respective operator’s website. So this process removes the hassle of going to the telco’s store to fill the application form or there’s no requirement to fill the form when the telco’s support guy brings the postpaid SIM card to your home for delivery.

Right now, telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are allowing users to switch from prepaid to postpaid by booking an online appointment, after which a representative will reach your home to begin the process. As noted, guidelines for the new process will be available in the next 1-2 weeks, but there’s no official update on the same.