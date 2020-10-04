Postpaid Entry Plans Under Rs 400 an Ideal Entry Plan? Let’s Talk

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India in September unveiled its ‘JioPostPaid Plus’ plans with the entry tier plan carrying a price tag of Rs 399 per month. While Vi had long offered an Rs 399 postpaid plan, Bharti Airtel has now joined the fray with all the three telecom operators offering an entry-level postpaid plan at Rs 399 per month. TelecomTalk has already compared these plans and concluded that Jio offers more value with its base postpaid plan than any other telecom operator. But the question remains, is Rs 399 postpaid plan an ideal entry plan for the users?

Is Rs 399 Postpaid an Ideal Entry Plan?

First of all, it is worth noting that Airtel is offering its Rs 399 postpaid plan to the customers across India now. Earlier the telecom operator had limited the plan to select telecom circles across India but with Reliance Jio introducing a Rs 399 postpaid plan, Airtel has expanded its Rs 399 plan.

Airtel users subscribed to the Rs 399 postpaid plan will receive 40GB data and unlimited calling and few OTT benefits such as Airtel Xstream Premium along with Shaw Academy and more.

Further, Reliance Jio with its Rs 399 JioPostPaid Plus plan provides 75GB of data along with data rollover facility of 200GB. There is also unlimited voice calling included on JioPostPaid Plus plan along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Then talking about the benefits of the postpaid plan which Vi offers, the users get 40GB of data along with 150GB additional data with a validity of up to 6 months. There is also unlimited voice calling included. But there are no OTT benefits with this plan.

So the question arises, are these benefits enough?

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), 95.35% of the wireless subscribers in India for the period ending March 31, 2020, were on a prepaid plan. With that said, are the current Rs 399 postpaid plans enough to convince a user to make the switch from prepaid?

Some might believe that the ideal entry plan with these benefits should be priced a little lower than Rs 399 by either of these telcos. Adding to that, there should be more OTT benefits of major platforms such as ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video added to the entry-level postpaid plans as well.

What kind of benefits would you want with an ideal entry-level postpaid plan and what should its price be?