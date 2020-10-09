Galaxy F41 Launched in India with 64MP Camera, 6000mAh Battery, Prices Start at Rs 16,999

Samsung on Thursday unveiled the Galaxy F41 in India, the first smartphone from the company under its F Series. The Galaxy F41 is said to be developed “in close partnership” with India’s homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart. Samsung highlighted that the Galaxy F41, the “Full On” device is suited for the “lifestyle of young Gen Z and millennial” users. The device with an 6.4-inch full high definition (HD) plus screen features a 6000mAh battery with the company bundling an in-box 15W type C fast charger.

Exynos Powered Galaxy F41 Features 64MP Camera

The Galaxy F41 features a 64MP camera that is said to capture “stunning pictures.” The company said the “Single Take” feature enables users to capture 10 different shots including seven pictures and three videos on a single click. Further, the device is also said to feature “super steady mode” that delivers “smooth videos” even when the user is in the midst of an action.

“This smartphone is a great choice for the millennial generation who are always multitasking, and the Big Billion Days is an ideal time for them to upgrade their device,” Aditya Soni, senior director of Mobiles at Flipkart, said in a release.

The triple camera system in the rear also said to include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP depth lens for portrait shots.

The Galaxy F41 with the sAMOLED Infinity U display is said to be powered by an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with the company promising an “seamless performance.” The device is said to be 8.9 mm slim and runs on Android 10 with “new” One UI on top.

Galaxy F41 Set to be Available in Two Memory Variants from October 16

The company highlighted that the Galaxy F41 will be available in three colors including Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green. The device will be available in two memory variants including 6GB RAM and 64GB storage along with an 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Samsung said that the entry tier variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 16,999 while the top-tier variant carries a price tag of Rs 17,999. However, the company highlighted that the users can purchase the entry tier model at Rs 15,499 and the top-tier model at Rs 16,499 with the Rs 1500 introductory offer.

Samsung said that the introductory offer will be applicable during the Flipkart Big Billion Days currently scheduled to begin on October 16 with the last day of the sale set for October 21. The users purchasing the Galaxy F41 with SBI credit and debit card will also receive an additional 10% instant discount.

Crucially, the company said that the users can purchase the Galaxy F41 with the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan that requires users to pay only 70% of the device value. It was said that the upgrade plan will be available for payment made through a credit card and credit card equated monthly installment (EMI).

The users purchasing the Galaxy F41 under Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan are required to return the device after 12 months and upgrade to a new model. However, the users wishing to retain the phone will have the option to pay the balance 30% amount.