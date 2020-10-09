Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Introductory Price Set at Rs 29,999

    Pixel 4a set to be available in India from October 16

    Google on Friday launched the Pixel 4a officially in the Indian market with the device set to be made available on Flipkart from October 16, 2020. The device was initially unveiled in early August, 2020, with the company highlighting that the Pixel 4a will be “packaged in a sleek new hardware” featuring an “incredible camera.” The Pixel 4a features an 5.8-inch display and a 3140mAh battery with Google highlighting an “all day” battery life. The users purchasing the device will also be provided three month complimentary access to YouTube Premium and Google One storage.

    Google Pixel 4a Carries Over Several Camera Features from Pixel 4

    The rear camera on the Pixel 4a is said to be a 12.2 MP dual-pixel shooter while the front camera is said to be an 8 MP shooter. Google in August said that the Pixel 4a carries over the “same features” available on Pixel 4 including HDR+ with dual exposure controls, portrait mode and Top Shot.

    Crucially, the Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities and fused video stabilization are also said to be made available on the Pixel 4a.

    The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally, the Pixel 4a also has features like Recorder that enables users to connect with Google Docs for saving and sharing transcriptions and recordings. A Personal Safety app is also said to be built into the Pixel 4a for real-time emergency notifications.

    Google Promises Multi-Year OS Updates for Pixel 4a

    The Pixel 4a runs on Android 10 with the company promising “minimum of three years of OS and security updates.” The device will be available in Just Black variant and carries a price tag of Rs 31,999.

    However, the device carries an introductory price of Rs 29,999 and will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. It has to be noted that the Flipkart Big Billion Days is currently scheduled to begin on October 16 with the last day of the sale set for October 21. The Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India on Thursday is also another new device set to go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

