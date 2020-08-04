Google Pixel 4a With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Single Rear Camera Launched

Everyone’s been waiting for the Google Pixel 4a to come to life. Until yesterday, a ton of rumours surrounding the device was making rounds at the market and internet. But Google finally launched the smartphone and has made Google Pixel 4a a toned-down version of the Pixel 4 which was launched last year. The smartphone is powered with Snapdragon 730G SoC. It is noteworthy that Google has launched it with a single camera for the rear and front. Even though it is not a flagship device, a single camera at the rear is very unexpected from a mid-range smartphone, but very all know that Google phones deliver excellent camera performance.

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) OLED display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The Pixel 4a has an always-on display with HDR support. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC which is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It will run on Android 10 out of the box.

Coming to the single camera at the back of Pixel 4a, there is a 12MP sensor coupled with an LED Flash. The primary sensor can take shots in portrait mode, Night Sight and more. One of the good things about the primary sensor of Pixel 4a is that it comes with video stabilisation feature. As for the front camera for shooting selfies, there is an 8MP sensor.

Pixel 4a has 128GB of internal storage which can’t be expanded further. The 3.5mm headphone jack is something which many users who still use wired earphones will appreciate. Google Pixel 4a comes with a 3140mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Google Pixel 4a: Expected Pricing in India

The Google Pixel 4a has been launched for a price of $349 (approximately Rs 26,300). There is only one variant of the smartphone with 6GB+128GB which is only available in the US at the moment. However, it will make it to India by October and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. There is only a single colour option – Jet Black. Price for India will be announced at a later stage.