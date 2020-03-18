Samsung Galaxy M21 With 6000mAh Battery, 48MP Triple Camera Setup Launched, Priced at Rs 12,999

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy M21 sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

The device comes in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage models

The first sale of the Galaxy M21 will take place on March 23 at 12 PM

Samsung Galaxy M21 just went official in the Indian market. The Galaxy M21, which comes as a successor to the Galaxy M20 series, is priced at Rs 12,999 in the country. The phone comes with various upgrades like 6000mAh battery, 48MP primary sensor on the back, USB Type-C port, and more importantly, it has a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front. Samsung is stepping up the game in budget and mid-range segments with offerings like the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31. Notably, the Galaxy M31 also packs a 6000mAh battery and it is also termed as a battery champion in India. The Galaxy M21 will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and the first sale will take place on March 23 at 12 PM.

Samsung Galaxy M21: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy M21 is the latest addition to the South Korean smartphone giant’s ‘M’ lineup. The phone sports a 6.4-inch sAMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-U screen on the front; Samsung claims a screen-to-body ratio of 91% and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Amazon India website also confirmed the Galaxy M21 has Widevine L1 certification for streaming HD videos.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M21 has in-house Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 512GB. As for the cameras, the Galaxy M21 features a primary 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, which works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, Samsung has equipped a 20MP selfie camera. Similar to other devices with a 48MP camera, the Galaxy M21 also has a camera mode which allows users to capture 48MP shots.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M21 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box, and it is backed by a 6000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support. Samsung says the Galaxy M21 will deliver up to 49 hours of talk time and up to 22 hours of continuous internet usage (Wi-Fi/LTE). Lastly, the fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear side.

Samsung Galaxy M21: Pricing and Availability

Going by the Amazon India listing, the Galaxy M21 is currently available only in 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 12,999. However, Samsung confirmed that the device would also be available in a 6GB+128GB storage model as well. The first sale of the Galaxy M21 will take place on March 23 via Amazon.in at 12 PM.