For the unaware, Bharti Airtel offers One Airtel plans. What are these plans, let us explain you. One Airtel plans similar to that of RedX Family plans from Vi. These plans group a number of benefits under one plan and offer them to the customers. They are perfect for you if you have a family of 4 or more since these plans will allow you to get everything for a lesser price. One Airtel offers a total of four plans to the customers. Now, according to an update on the Airtel’s website, these plans are offering customers unlimited data which was not the case before.

One Airtel Plans With Unlimited Data

There are four plans in the offering of One Airtel plans. These four plans come for Rs 899, Rs 1,349, Rs 1,499, and Rs 1,999. All of these plans offer a ton of benefits to the customers. But now according to an update, two of the One Airtel plans which came for Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999 are providing unlimited data to the customers.

Unlimited data in case of Airtel Xstream Fiber is 3.3TB of data every month. After this FUP limit, the speed is reduced for the customer. So after the change, the Rs 1,499 plan comes with a total of 2 connections, offers 75GB data and along with that an Xstream Fiber connection with unlimited data and 200 Mbps speed.

Coming to the Rs 1,999 plan, they come with the benefit of 3 connections and offers customers 75GB of data along with a DTH connection where the customer is offered channels worth Rs 424 for free and an Xstream Box. Adding to this, the customer also gets the benefit of Airtel Xstream Fiber where he gets unlimited data with 200 Mbps speed.

These plans become more valuable with the addition of unlimited data offer and will give a tough competition to the RedX Family plans. Bharti Airtel also updated the Xstream Fiber offerings a few days back and upgraded all the plans to come with unlimited data in a bid to compete with JioFiber which is doing the same.