BSNL Switches on 4G Services in Rohtang Tunnel

The 8.8 kilometer long Atal Tunnel is said to be “world’s longest tunnel” above an altitude of 3000 meters

By September 21st, 2020 AT 5:27 PM
  • 4G in India
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed three 4G base transceiver stations (BTSs) in the Rohtang Tunnel, enabling users to stay connected at high speed when passing through the “longest motorable” tunnel. The development was shared by BSNL Himachal Pradesh on Saturday on Twitter. The Rohtang tunnel dubbed as Atal Tunnel is designed to reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometers. The 8.8 kilometre long Atal Tunnel is said to be “world’s longest tunnel” above an altitude of 3000 meters. The foundation stone for the Access Road to the south of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002.

    BSNL Switches on 4G Services in One of the World’s Longest Tunnel

    According to the BSNL Himachal Pradesh circle, its team members worked “day and night” in zero degree temperature to install the 4G BTSs in the Atal Tunnel.

    Manoj Kumar Mishra, CGM of BSNL Maharashtra Circle in a tweet on September 12, 2020, highlighted that the installation of BSNL 4G BTS was done to “meet the strategic requirements in frontier areas.”

    The Atal Tunnel enables citizens to travel along the Manali-Sarchu-Leh road throughout the year upon its formal opening said to be scheduled for early October. The Manali-Sarchu-Leh road typically closes for six months every year due to Rohtang Pass being completely snow bound between November and May. The Ministry of Defense in a release in May 2020, highlighted that the tunnel will emerge as a “major strategic advantage” to the security forces.

    BSNL Offers Free Sim Upgradation Till March 2021

    It has to be noted that BSNL since early July has enabled its users on 3G and 2G SIMs to upgrade to the 4G SIM for no additional cost. The free upgradation offer to 4G SIM is said to be applicable in areas where the operator is currently rolling out its 4G services including the BSNL Himachal Pradesh circle. BSNL highlighted that the free upgradation to 4G scheme is valid till March 31, 2021.

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Switches on 4G Services in Rohtang Tunnel

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed three 4G base transceiver stations (BTSs) in the Rohtang Tunnel, enabling users to...

    module-4-img

    Existing Tata Sky Users Can Upgrade to Binge+ Set-Top Box at Rs 2,499

    A few days ago, we reported the price slash on Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box. However, that was for the...

    module-4-img

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro Becomes Cheapest Phone in India With 65W Fast Charging Support at Rs 14,999

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro just went official in the Indian market alongside Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A smartphones. The...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Trai Issues New Rules for Publishing Tariff Plans by Telcos to Boost Transparency

    module-4-img

    Amazon Alexa App Will Now Support Hindi on Both iOS and Android

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8T Launch Rumoured to Happen on October 14

    module-4-img

    Will Telcos Have to Pay Upfront for 4G Spectrum Sale? DoT to Decide Soon