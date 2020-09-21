BSNL Switches on 4G Services in Rohtang Tunnel

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed three 4G base transceiver stations (BTSs) in the Rohtang Tunnel, enabling users to stay connected at high speed when passing through the “longest motorable” tunnel. The development was shared by BSNL Himachal Pradesh on Saturday on Twitter. The Rohtang tunnel dubbed as Atal Tunnel is designed to reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometers. The 8.8 kilometre long Atal Tunnel is said to be “world’s longest tunnel” above an altitude of 3000 meters. The foundation stone for the Access Road to the south of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002.

BSNL Switches on 4G Services in One of the World’s Longest Tunnel

According to the BSNL Himachal Pradesh circle, its team members worked “day and night” in zero degree temperature to install the 4G BTSs in the Atal Tunnel.

Manoj Kumar Mishra, CGM of BSNL Maharashtra Circle in a tweet on September 12, 2020, highlighted that the installation of BSNL 4G BTS was done to “meet the strategic requirements in frontier areas.”

The Atal Tunnel enables citizens to travel along the Manali-Sarchu-Leh road throughout the year upon its formal opening said to be scheduled for early October. The Manali-Sarchu-Leh road typically closes for six months every year due to Rohtang Pass being completely snow bound between November and May. The Ministry of Defense in a release in May 2020, highlighted that the tunnel will emerge as a “major strategic advantage” to the security forces.

BSNL Offers Free Sim Upgradation Till March 2021

It has to be noted that BSNL since early July has enabled its users on 3G and 2G SIMs to upgrade to the 4G SIM for no additional cost. The free upgradation offer to 4G SIM is said to be applicable in areas where the operator is currently rolling out its 4G services including the BSNL Himachal Pradesh circle. BSNL highlighted that the free upgradation to 4G scheme is valid till March 31, 2021.