BSNL 4G Launch Needs to Happen Soon, Why Govt is Pushing for It

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is soon "expected" to launch 4G networks across India using homegrown technology. There are many who wonder why BSNL is not launching 5G straightaway and why the telco is going for 4G first when others are shifting to 5G. Well, if BSNL wants to go for 5G first, it would need to deploy 5G SA (Standalone), which would be way more costly and won't benefit the company a lot. But with 4G core, it can deploy 5G NSA (non-standalone), which is clearly a better option for now. Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO, explained in the best manner why 5G NSA is the logical option to go for right now. If you want to read about it - click here.

The Indian government is pushing for BSNL to launch 4G as fast as possible and improve services provided to consumers. Here's why the government is supporting BSNL.

BSNL Makes Playing Field Level for Indian Consumers

BSNL's entry into the 4G market would ensure that the private telcos would also have to consistently focus on 4G services as if they don't, BSNL could eat up their healthy subscriber market share. BSNL offers tariffs that are pretty affordable compared to what users get from the private telcos. BSNL's SIM could be a good secondary option for consumers as private companies increase tariffs in the near future.

One thing that the government wants to ensure is that connectivity services also reach the backward areas where private telcos don't want to invest as it doesn't promise a positive ROI (return on investment). But BSNL can do that with the help of viability gap funding and USOF (universal service obligation fund).

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the telecom minister of India, has asked BSNL employees to leave their "Sarkari attitude" and work dedicatedly. This comes on the back of the Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package announced by the centre for the state-run telco. It would ensure that BSNL's 4G capex spending is covered and the telco can launch 4G in several parts as fast as possible.

BSNL's success would finally ensure that Indian consumers have more than three options to go to when they are looking for fast-mobile connectivity services.