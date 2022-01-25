Jio 5G Network Speed Test Leaks, Download Speed of up to 420 Mbps

5G network rollout is the talk of the town as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already announced that the 5G network will be made available to the general public in 13 major cities of India before the end of 2022. Telecom operators have already commenced the testing of the network across India, and the leading telco in the country, Jio, has been making remarkable progress in testing and planning the rollout of the 5G network. Jio will make use of the indigenously developed network, hardware, and technology components to ensure the dispatch of a solid 5G network. Now a recent report suggests the 5G speeds attained by Jio. Let’s have a look.

Jio’s 5G Network Speed Test Results

91mobiles was able to get hands-on a screenshot that displays the speed test of the Jio 5G network. According to the screenshot, Jio 5G network was able to achieve a download speed of 420Mbps and upload speed of 412 Mbps. The latency, on the other hand, was 11ms and 9ms jitters. Moreover, the speed of Jio’s 4G network was also visible on the screenshot. It can be seen that Jio has a download speed of 46.82 Mbps download and 25.31 upload speeds on its 4G network. This means that the upcoming 5G network from the telco will have an eight times faster download speed and 15 times faster upload speed than its 4G network connectivity.

The testing was done on the Mumbai servers, and variations in the speeds can be expected when the network is made available to the public, as the screenshot is from a testing program. The download and upload speed could actually be lower than that attained in the testing program because of the high number of active users. To compare, before the release of the 4G network back in 2016, Jio was able to get to speeds of around 135 Mbps in the testing phase, which later reduced to only around 25-30 Mbps when it rolled out for the public.

It is to be noted that the leading telecom operator will be rolling out its high speed 5G services in selected countries in phases. The company has already declared its partnership with social media messaging platform WhatsApp in order to provide simplified prepaid recharge options for the customers. Other telcos – Airtel and Vodafone Idea are also expected to release their 5G networks in India in late 2022 or early 2023.