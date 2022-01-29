Prepaid Plans From Jio Over Rs 400 for Medium Term Users

India’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio recently declared its financial results for the quarter ended in December 2021, showing a strong momentum of growth, around 18%, in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between October and December 2021. Reliance Jio raised its tariffs after its rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced price hikes, but ensured that its tariffs remain the cheapest among the three. In its quarter result, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company reported a total customer base of 421 million subscribers. Besides low tariffs, a reason for Jio’s success is the availability of a wide range of plans for its subscribers. Medium-term users, who are looking for a validity of 56 days or 84 days, have quite a handful of choices in Jio prepaid plans. This article checks out Jio prepaid plans above Rs 400 with 84 days and 56 days validity.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Over Rs 400 for Medium-Term

Jio prepaid subscribers looking for 1.5GB/day data have two plans over Rs 400 with 84 days and 56 days validity. Jio prepaid plan at Rs 479 offers 1.5GB/day data (84GB data in total), unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 56 days. For streaming services, the plan comes with JioTV and JioCinema. Another plan at Rs 666 comes with the same offerings for 84 days, except that the total data limit is 126GB, where users get 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

For subscribers looking for slightly higher data – 2GB/day – Jio offers four prepaid plans at Rs 533, Rs 799, Rs 719 and Rs 1066. Jio prepaid plans at Rs 533 and Rs 799 come with a 2GB/day offering for 56 days, along with unlimited calls and 100 text messages per day. The difference between both plans is the availability of the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan at Rs 799 offers a one-year mobile subscription worth Rs 499. The subscribers looking for 84 days validity for the 2GB/day benefit have two plans at Rs 719 and Rs 1066. Rs 1066 plan comes with additional data of 5GB and a one-year mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. All plans provide access to Jio’s own suite of applications too.

For heavy data users, Jio offers prepaid plans with 3GB of data per day. Medium-term users have one option, at Rs 1199, that comes with 84 days validity. The plan comes with 3GB of data per day (252 GB in total), free unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. The streaming service benefit is limited to JioTV and JioCinema.