Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT: Who Offers Better Affordable Broadband Option to Users

The demand for affordable broadband plans has been soaring as the internet is reaching every corner of the country. Even though the internet service providers (ISPs) offer high-speed plans, which also come at an expensive price tag, it is the affordable options from the telcos that are more common among the general mass. Different ISPs offer different budget broadband plans, and it is crucial to know the details before choosing one. Mentioned below are the affordable broadband plans offered by the four telcos – Jio, Airtel, ACT and BSNL with detailed comparison for users to choose according to their convenience.

Affordable Plan from Jio

Jio is known for having the edge over its competitors when it comes to the pricing of the plans. JioFiber provides the most affordable 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using a 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. This is one of the best budget plans as users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is exclusive of GST.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India. Airtel, with its Xstream Fiber connection, offers one of the fastest broadband connections, and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack, which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

BSNL – Budget Broadband Plan

The state-owned telco BSNL offers some of the cheapest broadband plans in the country as well under its Bharat Fibre connection. The most affordable offering from the company is called the ‘Fibre Basic’ plan. Fibre Basic plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 449 per month and offers 30 Mbps of internet speed. The FUP limit set on the plan is 3300GB, beyond which users can access unlimited internet at 2 Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited local and STD calls. BSNL offers a special benefit for the users as they can receive a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first-month rent.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at a speed of 512 Kbps. This is apt for students who are looking for affordable plans and are ready to go for a long-term plan.

Verdict

It is quite clear that Jio, among all the mentioned telcos, has the cheapest broadband plan as it costs Rs 150, Rs 100 and Rs 50 less than the plans from ACT, Airtel and BSNL. However, when it comes to the users who are in search of budget plans with a little higher internet speed, Airtel seems to be the option to choose as it offers 40 Mbps of speed in comparison to Jio, which offers 30 Mbps. However, users have to pay a little extra for the plan from Airtel. As far as ACT is concerned, even though the monthly charges for 40 Mbps plans are higher than Airtel, users who are willing to invest in a long-term plan can actually get the plan for cheaper than Airtel with the same speed. In conclusion, it really depends on the priority of the consumers, whether its pricing or the connectivity speed.