BSNL vs Tata Sky vs JioFiber vs ACT Most Affordable Broadband Plans

The demand for home internet has risen manifold in recent times whether it is for streaming and gaming, work from home, online learning or small businesses. ISPs provide a huge variety of broadband plans that are curated to meet the needs of the targeted user base. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand for broadband for home use has increased as well resulting in an increase in demand for affordable plans as well. Whether be it individuals, students or small families, affordable plans with high internet speed are mostly enough for the work necessary. Mentioned below are some of the plans provided by ISPs that are both efficient and effective.

BSNL Offers These Affordable Plans

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for students who want pocket-friendly options with adequate internet speed. The ‘Fibre Basic’ and ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plans from BSNL provides 30 Mbps and 60 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The Fibre Basic plan comes at a price of Rs 449 per month whereas the Fibre Basic Plus costs users Rs 599 a month. Both these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 2 Mbps and both these plans also offer a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.

Tata Sky’s 50 Mbps Plan

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband also offers exciting offers for its users who want access to affordable plans such as 50 Mbps of internet speed. Tata Sky is one of the key players in the market and has always been coming up with plans according to the need of the user. The 50 Mbps plan from Tata Sky can be availed at a three-month price of Rs 2,097. Users can get the plan for six months at Rs 3,300 and for a year at Rs 6,000. Tata Sky usually offers monthly offers for its broadband plans but it is not the same in this case. The FUP limit on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB, post which, users get 3 Mbps of internet speed.

JioFiber Low-Cost Plan

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using a 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. This is rather one of the cheaper plans from the ISP and hence it doesn’t include subscriptions to any OTT platform like the higher-priced plans from JioFiber, however, it is one of the better options when users are looking for cost-effective plans.

Basic Plan from ACT

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Basic. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get ACT Basic pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 549. The FUP data limit levied is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with these packs. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru and it may vary across the country.