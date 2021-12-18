Tata Sky Broadband 500 Mbps Plan Cheaper than JioFiber



Tata Sky is one of the country’s most prominent names when it comes to the list of Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company does have a large user base across the country throughout different service circles of the country but now is also looking to expand its fibre broadband connectivity and reach out to more and more people. Although there are a number of ISPs in the country, the quality service provided by Tata Sky Broadband is something that sets it apart. The company ensures adequate customer service and is now providing up to 1 Gbps of speed to more and more cities. Tata Sky provides a long list of broadband plans starting from 50 Mbps to 1 Gbps, however, mentioned below is the 500 Mbps broadband plan offered by the company.

Tata Sky 500 Mbps Plan

The unlimited 500 Mbps plan from Tata Sky comes at a monthly cost of Rs 2,300. A month is counted as a total of 30 calendar days. Users can get this plan for the long term as well as the company offers the 500 Mbps plan for different validity periods. For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 6,900, for a validity period of six months the plan costs Rs 12,900 on which users actually save Rs 900 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 24,600 saving Rs 3000 for the users.

Tata Sky uses a 100% fibre network to ensure end-to-end connectivity with fibre optics directly running from the service provider to users’ homes. This results in a seamless and consistent internet experience with high-speed connectivity. Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with this broadband plan after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps. It is also to be noted that this plan is available in only selected cities across the country due to technical feasibility and users must check with their provider to know about the availability. The mentioned plan from Tata Sky is excluding GST and GST will be charged when users avail of this plan.

Talking about the 500 Mbps plan provided by one of the major ISPs in the country – JioFiber which is the broadband connection provided by Reliance Jio, Tata Sky has comparatively cheaper price tags. The monthly 500 Mbps plan from JioFiber costs Rs 2,499 which is a couple of hundred bucks more than that of Tata Sky. However, if a user is interested in getting access to over-the-top (OTT) platforms and free Android Set-Top Box (STB), JioFiber becomes an obvious choice as spending Rs 200 more for added benefits isn’t really that costly.

In fact, this is the part where Tata Sky actually lacks when it comes to broadband plans. Most of the telcos and companies offer some sort of subscription to OTT platforms with their plans. However, Tata Sky doesn’t offer access to any of the OTT platforms even with its high-end plans. One thing that is ensured while getting Tata Sky broadband is the quality service provided by the company. Users also get free expert installation along with a free dual-band Wi-Fi router.