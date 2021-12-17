Excitel Broadband With PlayboxTV Launches Rs 799 OTT Plan

Excitel, a growing internet service provider (ISP), has launched a new ‘OTT Entertainment Plan 2.0’ for the users for Rs 799 per month plus taxes. The ISP has partnered with a super over-the-top (OTT) aggregator, namely ‘PlayboxTV’, for launching this service. Users with a 100 Mbps plan for at least three months can go ahead and buy this new service from the company. Note that the OTT Entertainment Plan 2.0 is available for Excitel customers wherever the company provides broadband service.

Excitel OTT Entertainment Plan 2.0 Details

The Excitel’s OTT Entertainment Plan 2.0 will bring popular OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, and more along with Live TV channels such as Sony, CNBC Awaaz, Colors, NDTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

The customers need the 100 Mbps plan for at least three months if they want to purchase this new service from Excitel. The cost of the OTT Entertainment Plan 2.0 is Rs 799 per month plus taxes. Note that the customer would have to pay for the 100 Mbps plan for three months at least separately.

Excitel also offers a subscription to OTT services with its 300 Mbps broadband plan when purchased for three months. Users get access to four popular OTT platforms in India with this plan.

Vivek Raina, CEO, Excitel, said that the company’s goal was to see fiber internet replacing traditional linear TV as a main source of entertainment and finally, it is coming true.

The new service from the company is meant to serve the entertainment needs of both the children and the parents (kids and adults). There are different genres of content available with the service.

Aamir Mulani, Founder & CEO, PlayboxTV said the company has always aimed to create a disruption in the existing norms and provide service that is unparalleled.

Interested customers can contact the customer support of Excitel if they want to update their current plans to get the OTT Entertainment Plan 2.0.