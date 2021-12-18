Tata Sky Set-Top Boxes Are Now More Expensive than Ever

Tata Sky, India’s number one Direct-to-Home (DTH) company, has hiked the price of its Set-Top Boxes (STBs). Tata Sky is currently offering some of the most expensive high-definition (HD) and standard-definition (SD) STBs. The move from the company comes at a time when all the other essential things such as prepaid tariffs and more are witnessing a price hike. There has been up to a 27% increase in the price of the HD STB from Tata Sky.

Tata Sky STBs New Price

Tata Sky has only changed the price of its SD and HD STBs. The SD and HD STB were earlier available for Rs 1499. But after the price hike, the SD STB will be available for Rs 1699, and the HD STB will be available for Rs 1899. This is a steep price hike and one that will certainly irk the users thinking of purchasing a new Tata Sky DTH connection.

But the other STBs from the company are untouched. The Tata Sky Binge+ is still available for the same cost, and therefore users can get it for a price of Rs 2,499. Compared to the price of the HD STB from Tata Sky, the Binge+ STB looks like a much better option.

Both the STBs have a negligible price difference, and since users keep an STB, they purchase for a long-time, getting the Binge+ STB is a much better option. But if you want more affordable Set-Top Boxes, you can go to the likes of Dish TV, D2h, and Airtel Digital TV. All of them offer different kinds of STBs, which are available on their respective websites. At the same time, Tata Sky has also removed the 100% cashback offer for the users who are purchasing a new Set-Top Box. It is a surprising move from the company and one that might affect its market share.