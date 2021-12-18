Broadband Base Plans: Alliance vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL Broadband

Airtel, Jio, BSNL, MTNL and Vi are the first few names that come to subscribers’ minds when they decide to grab a broadband service. There are plenty of small players who may not offer pan-India services but offer affordable plans. One such is Alliance Broadband Private Limited that offers services in Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Competitive price range, especially the addition of OTT subscription in its base plan, is the primary attraction of Alliance broadband. Alliance data plans are truly unlimited, meaning they do not come with fair-usage-policy (FUP) restrictions. The providers’ plans are divided into two divisions – the plans for Kolkata and the rest of India.

The base plan of Alliance for home networks starts at Rs 700 per month. Kolkata subscribers get faster internet speed at 100 Mbps under the Alliance Entry plan, including six months of recharge, three months of Amazon Prime, along with other access to other OTTs like Hoichoi, Hungama, Addatimes, eros now, Epic On and Shemaroo me. Although the benefits remain the same, Alliance has reduced the speed for the rest of India to 60 Mbps.

Alliance vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL Base Broadband Plans

The broadband plan for Airtel is cheaper than Alliance at a glance at Rs 499 per month. The plan does not offer any OTT benefits, and the speed is up to 40 Mbps. The benefits included are unlimited calls and access to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. The 100 Mbps plan for Airtel starts at Rs 799 per month. The plan with OTT benefits starts at Rs 999, which promises up to 200 Mbps speed.

For JioFiber, the broadband plan starts at Rs 399 with free voice and data, but the speed is limited to 30 Mbps. At the same time, JioFiber’s 100Mbps plan costs Rs 699; its 150 Mbps costs Rs 999. OTT subscriptions start at Rs 999 plan.

BSNL Fibre has a comparable plan to that of Alliance, at Rs 749 per month. The plan offers 100 Mbps to 1000GB. Besides, it also packs unlimited call benefits and access to major OTTs, including SonyLIV Premium, Zee5, Voot and YuppTV. The base plan of BSNL Fibre starts at Rs 499 per month, offering up to 30 Mbps speed till 3300GB and no OTT subscription.