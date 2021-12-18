BSNL Prepaid Plans Built to Stand Out

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only telco that doesn’t have a PAN-India 4G network. But the state-run telco offers really attractive prepaid plans from which no one can turn a blind eye. Today, we are going to talk about two such plans from BSNL, which are built to stand out. The two plans are — TrulyUnlimtiedSTV_398 and STV_447. These are the two plans from BSNL which are unique and offer very attractive benefits.

BSNL Rs 398 and Rs 447 Prepaid Plans Detailed

The Rs 398 plan from BSNL is the only prepaid plan in the country that offer users data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit. For the entire validity of this plan which is 30 days, users get truly unlimited data. They can consume as much data as they want, and none of the private operators is offering such a plan to the users. Along with the truly unlimited data, users get 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling as well.

Then the second plan that we have mentioned here comes for Rs 447. This plan comes with a validity of 60 days. It offers 100GB of lump-sum data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. Users also get access to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment services for no additional cost.

The best thing about the Rs 447 plan is that it offers double the validity of the Rs 398 plan and doesn’t even restrict users from consuming a certain amount of data in a day. Users can consume as much data as they want any day up to 100GB, after which the speed reduces to 80 Kbps.

The Rs 398 plan is best for people who want to go for a plan that doesn’t give them any worries about the amount of data they are consuming, while the Rs 447 plan is suitable for people who want to go for something with more validity.