Excitel Offers 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps Plans Under Rs 500

Excitel, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers (ISPs) in India, offers a total of three broadband plans. The speciality about these three plans is that all of them are available under Rs 500 per month. But don’t assume that these are basic entry-level speed plans. The three plans offered by Excitel provide users with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speeds. All of them are available under Rs 500 per month, but there’s a catch.

Excitel Broadband Plans Become Super Affordable When Purchased for Long-Term

When users go for the long-term options from Excitel, they get the plans for a very cheap rate. For example, users going for the monthly option of 100 Mbps plan would have to pay Rs 699 per month. But if the same plan is bought for 12 months, then its monthly cost drops to Rs 399. That is a significant saving for the customer. It is the same with the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans as well.

The 300 Mbps plan purchased for a single month would come for Rs 899. But if purchased for 12 months or a year, its monthly cost would drop to Rs 499. Note that the price mentioned here doesn’t include GST. Further, users need to remember, while with the long-term plans, the monthly cost of the internet plan reduces, they have to make a lump-sum payment of thousands of rupees.

The 300 Mbps plan is also available with over-the-top (OTT) benefits when users go for the long-term options (3 months). Further, on Friday, Excitel announced that the 100 Mbps plan would also come with an option to get OTT benefits. It is being called Entertainment Plan 2.0 and will be available for all the Excitel customers for an additional monthly cost of Rs 799. For more details, please click here.

Excitel has announced the new OTT plan in partnership with a super OTT aggregator called PlayboxTV.