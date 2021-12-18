Satellite Services to Get Faster Clearance in India

A new wave of connectivity solutions and technologies will emerge with the arrival of satellite broadband services in India. The satellite communications (satcom) sector needs all the help it can get from the government to ensure that it has a good base to operate on, and companies such as OneWeb and Starlink, which plan to come to India next year, can sustain their businesses in the long run.

According to a PTI report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is currently working to simplify and fasten the clearance procedures for satellite networks. The faster the rollout will be, the faster new technologies can come to the market, and the earlier the companies can break even on their investments.

Starlink Has Applied for Experimental License

As asked by the DoT and TRAI, Starlink has applied for an experimental license to provide services in India. Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, said recently that Starlink has intended to apply for all the applicable licenses and authorisations required for commercial launch in the country.

Until the time Starlink gets the commercial license and the necessary permits from the authorities, the company has been abstained from selling pre-bookings or any kind of service in the country. Sanjay Bhargava, India Head, Starlink, had said through a LinkedIn post that the company plans to apply for the commercial license on or before January 31, 2022. If there are no unexpected delays, the company will be ready to launch commercial services by April 2022 in India.

From the recent statements or actions from the relevant ministers and the DoT as well as TRAI, it is evident that the government is working to ensure that a faster clearance of approvals for both the telecom as well as satcom companies take place. This will enable these companies to launch new services and technologies faster in the market pushing India towards its digital vision.