Bharti Airtel Best Postpaid Plans With Free SIM Delivery

Bharti Airtel is recognised as one of the top postpaid service providers in India. The telco has a lot of corporate customers across the country who utilise its postpaid services. Today, we are going to look at two of the best selling postpaid plans from the company that also come with a free SIM card delivery. These plans cost Rs 499 and Rs 999. Both are the same in nature but offer entirely different benefits to justify the price difference.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 499 postpaid plan is the second most affordable prepaid plan from the company. With the Rs 499 plan from Bharti Airtel, users get 75GB of monthly data (data rollover of up to 200GB), truly unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Users also get access to several Airtel Thanks Rewards, such as a free over-the-top (OTT) subscription to Amazon Prime Video for one year, Airtel Xstream Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Users can also opt for the additional connection by paying Rs 299 for it.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 999 postpaid plan is meant for families. The Rs 499 plan is made for individual users, but if you are a family or a group of three people, the Rs 999 postpaid plan from the telco can be a good bet.

With the Rs 999 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel, users get 150GB of monthly data along with a rollover limit of up to 200GB. Users also get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. The Rs 999 plan also comes with two add-on regular voice calling connections. Even this plan comes with free access to Airtel Thanks Rewards, which includes OTT benefits such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

If you want to purchase a new postpaid connection from Bharti Airtel, you can go to the telco’s website or reach out to the nearest retail shop of Airtel.