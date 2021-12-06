Tata Sky Binge+ STB Now Available at Special Price of Rs 2299

Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android Set-Top Box (STB) offered by Tata Sky. Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, is offering its Android STB, namely ‘Tata Sky Binge+’, for a very special price on its website. People who are purchasing the Binge+ STB online directly through the company’s website can avail of a Rs 200 instant discount. The current price of the STB is Rs 2,499, but with the Rs 200 discount voucher, its price will be reduced to Rs 2299. Users will have to choose the Promo code – TSKY200 for availing this discount.

Tata Sky Binge+ Features and Specifications

As mentioned above, the Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android-powered STB. It supports Google’s Voice Assistant, which makes content discovery an easy task for the users. The Android STB can deliver 4K content smoothly and also comes with an in-built Chromecast so that users can cast their smartphones, laptops, or other devices directly into their TV screen. The STB comes with a remote that has a dedicated Google Assistant button to make the search easier.

The STB further allows users to record content and play it later so that they don’t miss their favourite shows. One of the highlights of the Tata Sky Binge+ STB is that it brings users a free Tata Sky Binge service.

Tata Sky Binge service is an over-the-top (OTT) bundled platform of Tata Sky that gives users free access to platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot Select, ZEE5, Eros Now, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, and more.

Users get one month of Tata Sky Binge service completely free when they purchase the STB. With the Tata Sky Binge+ STB, users can seamlessly switch between OTT and satellite TV content with the click of a single button.

There are Android STBs available from other companies as well. But Tata Sky Binge+ is currently the most affordable and one as it is coming with a discount of Rs 200.