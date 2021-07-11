

Out of all the DTH operators in the country right now, Tata Sky seems to one of the most popular options when it comes to buying a new DTH connection. With the DTH industry going through some changes again and the new NTO 2.0 ruling by the courts, there is a possibility that you are looking to change your DTH operator. If Tata Sky is one of the options you are considering then you must read this article for better decision making. When opting for a new DTH connection, channels packs are something you decide on at a later stage, but making a decision about Set-Top Box is something that you will need to do pragmatically and fast. Tata Sky is offering an HD Set-Top Box and as well as a Binge+ Set-Top Box. Here is a comparison between the two.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Pricing and Other Details

The first thing that you must keep in mind is that the Tata Sky Binge service is something that offers you access to Over the Top content on your TV screen. If you are someone who is likely to watch YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, or access other OTT content on your TV, then the Binge+ Set-Top Box is a no-brainer.

The first reason is simply because of the pricing. Cutting to the chase, I would say that the Binge+ offers something at Rs 2,499 which you would have to spend thrice as much later on if you go with the simple HD option in the Set-Top Box. For example, if you were to spend Rs 1,499 on the HD Set-Top Box of Tata Sky, then later on you would need to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick or another similar device, which would set you back by another Rs 3,000 or something depending on the 4K or non-4K variant.

Others Reasons to Purchase the Binge+ Set-Top Box

The story does not only end on the advantages of pricing. Currently, Tata Sky is offering some attractive discounts and services bundled along with its Binge+ service. The first attractive offer which the subscribers would appreciate is the bundling of one month of free Amazon Prime subscription. The subscribers would also get one-month free access to other OTT apps like EROS NOW, Shemaroo, Disney+ among many others.

Also, if you were to compare the HD Set-Top Box of Tata Sky with the Binge+ variant, then you’d see a difference in the online discount being offered. If you make an online payment for buying these STBs, then you will get a Rs 150 discount on the HD variant, whereas, the discount increases to Rs 200 on the Binge+ variant. This means the subscribers will only have to pay around Rs 2,200 to get their hands on the Binge+ Set-Top Box of Tata Sky.

Lastly, I would like to add that the need for OTT services is something that is not going away anytime soon, and instead of going for different devices on your television screen and spending more. It is better to have a single remote with which you can access everything. This is where the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box comes into play. What is working in the favour of Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box is also its pricing. You should go for the HD variant of the Set-Top Box only in the case that you are sure about not using any OTT services in the future. In which case you would save a solid Rs 1,000 on your purchase as compared to the Binge+.