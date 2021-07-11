Amazfit GTR 2e Review: Almost a Perfect Smartwatch!

Amazfit GTR 2e has been in the Indian market for quite some time now. It is a smartwatch made for people who love fitness and want to track their health progress in real-time. The Amazfit GTR 2e was launched in India alongside the Amazfit GTS 2e, both of which were priced the same. The smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. I have used the Amazfit GTR 2e for over a month now, and here’s the complete review of the smartwatch for you.

Amazfit GTR 2e Review: Display

The Amazfit GTR 2e comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with anti-fingerprint coating and tempered glass. It has 2.5D curved glass with a borderless design. There are two buttons on one side of the watch that will help you navigate to different features and modes. The display and the colour accuracy of the smartwatch is really commendable.

Even when I used it under the sun, I could see the contents on the screen very neatly without any pressure on the eyes. During night time, I deactivated the auto-brightness feature and lowered the brightness completely because it can get too bright. The touch is very responsive, and whenever I moved my arm to see the time, the display would come to life in a second.

Amazfit GTR 2e Review: Sports Features/Health Features

In the last month, I took the Amazfit GTR 2e on multiple runs. To check the accuracy of the distance tracking feature of the smartwatch, I also tracked my run with Nike Run Club installed on my smartphone. At the end of the run, the distance that both my smartwatch and smartphone reflected was only 100 metres off from each other, which is a good thing.

There are multiple sports modes inside the smartwatch. Even if you are exercising inside your home, you can activate a mode that’s built into the smartwatch specifically for that. The Amazfit GTR 2e automatically tracked all the steps that I took in a day, and I would say it is not the most accurate in tracking, but good enough.

However, there is an issue with the smartwatch that I would like to address. Its GPS activation or positioning takes a lot of time. The Amazfit GTR 2e would recommend me to connect the smartwatch with the smartphone and open the app for connecting with the GPS. This would initially take up to a minute. But later, the GPS stopped working completely, which was a huge turn off to be honest.

It also has a SpO2 sensor that can monitor your blood oxygen levels. This is a feature which many would appreciate during the time of the pandemic.

Amazfit GTR 2e Review: Sleep Tracking

One of the best things about the Amazfit GTR 2e is its sleep tracking feature. The smartwatch was quite accurate in determining my sleep and wake up time. Further, it showed me how the quality of my sleep was, which is truly an eye-opener. If you are someone who wants to know how much sleep you are getting and what is the quality of that sleep, you can definitely consider the Amazfit GTR 2e.

Amazfit GTR 2e Review: Design and Body

One thing that I would like to confirm is that the Amazfit GTR 2e is a very attractive smartwatch. I could easily wear it to casual parties and meetings without any worry about how I looked. Further, since it has a water and dust repellent body, I could even wear it when it was raining and run comfortably to track how much I have run. The belt is very easy going on the skin, and since the smartwatch only weighs 32 grams, I could hardly feel it on my hands most of the time.

Amazfit GTR 2e Review: Battery Life

The smartwatch has excellent battery life. There are no two sides to it. On a single charge, it could easily run more than 10 days for me. For completely charging the smartwatch, it might take you around 2 hours. But then it would work very smoothly for the next 10 days at least, which is not a bad deal. The smartwatch supports magnetic charging, and the charging wire comes inside the box.

Amazfit GTR 2e Review: Price and Conclusion

The Amazfit GTR 2e is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. The smartwatch is available on Amazon India and the official website of the company. I would say it is ‘almost’ a perfect smartwatch because it offers a lot for the price it comes for; however, the GPS issue is a big turn off.

The Zepp app is also quite good and easy to navigate around. There’s hardly anything that you would not like about the smartwatch except for its GPS thing; thus, It can be a good buy if the company can fix the GPS issue with a software update.