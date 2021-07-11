BSNL Voice Plans of Rs 18 and Above Are Some Lesser Known Gems

The talk of unlimited data, free data, and cheap data is so overdone these days that a lot of people overlook the fact that there are a lot of subscribers who wish to have voice-only plans to save their bucks. But that is not the only reason to go for voice-only plans. It is quite possible that you have a good broadband connection at your home, and on the other side, your secondary SIM card comes with enough data to get across your daily data needs. In this case, it would be a smart choice to go for a voice-focused prepaid plan which comes with little to no data benefits which does not get wasted, and also saves you some money. BSNL seems to be the right choice in this department.

Rs 18 and Other Voice Plans

The very first starter plan is the Rs 18 plan which offers 2 days validity with 1GB data and unlimited voice calling. Going higher up on the spectrum with little more validity, the subscribers also have the option of going for the Rs 99 prepaid plan which is actually an STV. This plan comes with 22 days validity and only offers an unlimited voice calling facility. The subscribers of this plan will also be able to enjoy PRBT from BSNL.

Another great option for BSNL subscribers looking towards plans with very little data and mostly voice-based benefits, the Rs 118 plan is the best option. This plan comes with 26 days validity and it offers unlimited voice calling to the subscribers with 0.5GB of data per day. The good thing about this plan is its very reasonable pricing and the addition of 500MB of data which is enough in case you need it as an extra backup on top of your primary data source. There is also 100 SMS per day and free PRBT from BSNL. To give you a comparison to other prepaid offerings, Reliance Jio offers the Rs 149 plan which gives you 1GB data per day and comes with even less validity of 24 days. Compared to these plans, the BSNL Rs 118 STV is a neat plan to subscribe to.

Rs 147 STV and Rs 319 STV for Voice Benefits

When going on for a solid 30 days of validity, the subscribers will be able to choose the Rs 147 STV which offers 10GB of data for the entire period in addition to unlimited calling. The subscribers of this plan also enjoy BSNL tunes.

Now, keeping the best for the last, when it comes to voice-only plans, the subscribers of BSNL can opt for the Rs 319 voice voucher which comes with 75 days validity and offers unlimited voice benefits. There is no data in this plan. So, if you have a primary SIM in which you have enough data for your daily needs or a good Wi-Fi connection, then these plans can help you save a lot on additional plan expenses plus save you from unnecessarily wasting data since no BSNL prepaid plan comes with data rollover services.