Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has hammered yet another offer for its broadband subscribers. The thing to keep in mind about this offer is that the new promotional scheme is only for the ADSL broadband customers and not FTTH subscribers. Under this new promotion, BSNL has put out a public announcement saying that it will only charge a meagre Rs 29 per month as the monthly rental for the ADSL modem. To recall, BSNL usually charges upwards of Rs 100 in some cases for the ADSL monthly modem rental. Here are more details about this newly launched offer.

ADSL Broadband Modem Monthly Rental Details

BSNL has informed its customers, that under this new offer, the ADSL subscribers will have to pay Rs 29 per month in the name of modem monthly rental. In the previous pricing regime, before the offer, the subscribers had to pay Rs 70 for the non-WiFi variant of the modem as monthly rental which resorts to an annual payment of a whopping Rs 860. Going far ahead of this, the WiFi modem users of an ADSL subscription would have had to pay Rs 110 per month in the name of modem monthly rental. The burden of these hefty monthly rentals has been reduced for the ADSL internet connection users.

BSNL FTTH Still a Better Option

The BSNL officials in various circles have also been directed to comply with the latest issued TRAI regulations. Not only this, the area managers have been asked to make sure that the collection of the old modems is done appropriately. To the subscribers of ADSL broadband connection, we would recommend moving to a better-suited FTTH connection as the option that BSNL is offering to its FTTH customers are plenty and there are tons of offers, free data, and multiple freebies to be explored which make the BSNL FTTH plans worthy of their tag.

To give you an insight about one of the best BSNL Broadband offerings, the public telecom is offering a free month of subscription if they pay for 12 months. This means that the 13th month of BSNL FTTH subscription would be totally free to the users.