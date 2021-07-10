Bharti Airtel Is Giving 1GB Data for Rs 3 Only

Bharti Airtel is known for charging a ‘premium’ on its prepaid plans to differentiate its services from India’s top telecom operator Reliance Jio. Airtel strives to add more high average revenue per user (ARPU) customers to its bag so that it can have all the ‘quality’ customers who are not afraid to pay for premium services. Regardless, the telco offers a very economical prepaid plan where the users get 1GB of data for approximately Rs 3. Given the data rates, it is very cheap for anyone. Let’s take a look at which plan of the company offers users 1GB of data for Rs 3.

Bharti Airtel Plan That Gives 1GB of Data for Rs 3 Only

Bharti Airtel offers a Rs 558 plan to the users. This plan comes with 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. It carries a validity of 56 days. The total data that a user receives from the plan is 168GB. This means that each GB of data costs only Rs 3.32.

This is as cheap as one can expect data to be in India. Most surprisingly, this isn’t from Reliance Jio or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), but Bharti Airtel, which is known for providing slightly expensive prepaid plans.

Along with the above-mentioned data, users are also eligible to get Airtel Thanks benefits from the company, which include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Apollo 24/7 Circle, One year of Shaw Academy, and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transaction.

Even though this plan would require the user to shell out Rs 558 for only 56 days, the amount of data the user is getting with this plan more than covers up for it. On top of the data benefit, the additional benefits offered by the plan also make a huge difference.

In comparison, Airtel’s top competitor, Reliance Jio, doesn’t offer a 56 days prepaid plan that offers 3GB daily data. Jio users can choose from 28, 84, and 365 days 3GB daily data plans. At the same time, Vi’s plan comes for 601 and offers 3GB daily data for 56 days which is expensive than Airtel’s plan. But, the Vi users also get bonus data and one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit, which makes it a very compelling offer. It is frankly strange to see Jio not even caring about the 56 days 3GB daily data plan, but let’s leave it at that because there must be a good reason for it.