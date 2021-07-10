Chromebooks have a reputation in the regular crowd of being overpriced laptops in India, but in reality, they are massively handy products that are more than useful for your day to day operations. ChromeOS, the proprietory software for Chromebooks, is also quite useful when it comes to doing such tasks, no matter how intensive the task might be. Since Chromebooks integrate with the Google cloud like a charm, working seems that much easier when compared to, say, a Mac or a Windows-based laptop.

One issue that is quite persistent is the issue of Chromebooks integrating with Google cloud services, which should actually make it much easier to work. There is a fix to this particular issue, which we will be listing out as of now. Even if you are logged into your Google account, and your internet connection is working like a charm, if you fail to download a file from the driver, the following steps might help. Do note that prior to this process, for it to work well, one needs a Chromebook associated with their own Google account. If you have such a Chromebook, then follow the given steps.

How to Fix Cannot Download File Issue

Step 1: Log into your Chromebook and open the Chrome browser.

Step 2: Ensure that you are logged into your account.

Step 3: In the address bar type down – chrome://settings/cookies

Step 4: Next, scroll down to the Sites That Can Always Use Cookies section, after which you will need to click on the Add option; you should see a popup.

Step 5: On the pop-up, type the following text- drive.google.com

Step 6: Ensure that you check the box so as to include third-party cookies on this site.

Step 7: Finally, click on Add.

This will allow your Google Drive to make use of cookies on your Chromebook. Furthermore, as soon as the user follows these steps, the next time they try to download a file from the drive, it should happen without any such issues.

The solution is pretty basic, and one would hope that it would be built into or integrated into ChromeOS by default, but on the other hand, it is quite good as it allows the user to select whether or not to allow the use of cookies, on a per-site basis.

In case you did not know, Chromebooks as a concept are quite interesting, with Google stating that they are a new type of computer designed to get things done easier and faster-using Chrome OS, an OS that makes use of cloud storage and emphasizes security.