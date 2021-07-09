Google Pixel 6 Series of Devices Might Offer 5 Years of Software Support, As Per Leakster

In the month of May, it was revealed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might be on their way, courtesy of Front Page Tech (FPT). This came after Google saw a decent amount of success with the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a.

Now, it seems that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might be closer to a proper reveal, as Front Page Tech has leaked a lot of information in regards to the Pixel 6 series of devices.

In case you missed it, it was reported back in May that Google would be letting go of the typical XL branding in favour of the Pro moniker for the higher variant of the Pixel device. Today, a trusted source of Jon Prosser has revealed everything we need to know about the next best product from Google.

Prior to starting the entire specification, it will interest you to know that both devices, as in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might feature Google’s custom chipset, offer Wi-Fi 6E, 5G.

What Do We Know About the Pixel 6 Series of Devices?

Beginning with the Google Pixel 6, codenamed Oriel, it might feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, sporting a punch-hole to the front that houses an 8MP selfie snapper. To the rear, the device has a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

The battery on the handset is a 4614 mAh unit with the processor in use being Google’s own. The device may offer two storage variants, namely 8+128GB and 8+256GB and run Android 12 out of the box.

As for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, it might make use of a 6.71-inch P-OLED panel with a 12MP front snapper on top. Rear cameras include a 50MP primary sensor coupled with a 48MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. The battery might be a 5000 mAh unit, with the same Google chipset in use.

Storage options will include 12GB of RAM with three different storage options, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The device will also boot Android 12 out of the box.

The most important thing to note is that Google seems to be committing to at least 5 years of software updates for both handsets, which is big news considering how Apple usually offers 5 years of software support, signalling Google’s renewed plans to take on the best of the best with the best of Android.

In terms of when we could see the device, Prosser mentioned that a finalized release date has not been revealed as of now, but the device might launch sometime in October of 2021.