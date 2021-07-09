JioFiber Gets Serious Competition from This Plan of Alliance Broadband

JioFiber offers some of the best internet broadband plans in the country. But then there is Alliance Broadband, an ISP operating out of Kolkata that too provides equally good plans as JioFiber. But Alliance Broadband is not a very big name throughout the country because it is still a regional provider (a company that offers services in select regions of the country).

    JioFiber

    Alliance Broadband Rs 1,000 Plan Gives JioFiber’s Rs 999 Plan a Straight Challenge

    Before we move ahead, note that both the pricing of the plans is almost the same, and the speed they offer is the same as well – 150 Mbps. With JioFiber, the benefits of the Rs 999 plan are quite simple – 150 Mbps speed, unlimited data (3.3TB or 3,300GB), free voice calling connection, and over-the-top (OTT) benefits. The OTT benefits include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ZEE5, SonyLIV, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Discovery+, Hoichoi, JioCinema, LionsgatePlay, JioSaavn, and ALTBalaji.

    Moving on to the Alliance Broadband Rs 1,000 plan, users get 150 Mbps speed, truly unlimited data without any fair usage policy (FUP) limits. Users get multiple OTT benefits with this plan as well – ZEE5, Sony LIV, Hungama, Hoichoi, and AddaTimes.

    However, at the end of the day, the plan from JioFiber stays ahead of what Alliance Broadband is offering to its users.

    JioFiber’s Plan Takes a Lead from Alliance Broadband’s Plan Here

    First of all, JioFiber’s plan allows users to redeem a free Jio Set-Top Box (STB), which Alliance Broadband doesn’t offer. Further, the number of OTT benefits offered by JioFiber’s plan is more. Then, even though JioFiber doesn’t offer truly unlimited data to its users, the company is giving 3.3TB for one month, which is more than sufficient for a majority of the users.

    So Alliance Broadband’s truly unlimited data offering is only marginally advantageous for the end-user. Note that none of the plans mentioned above has priced mentioned with GST included. So there will be that cost extra. Also, the plan that I have mentioned of Alliance Broadband is only available for users in Kolkata.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

