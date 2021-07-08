Vodafone Idea 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB, 4GB Daily Data Plans for Less than 60 Days

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has curated a wide range of prepaid plans for its subscribers. From 18 days validity to 365 days, Vi offers ample prepaid plans with different data benefits and offerings. Since the telecom space is heavily competitive, Vi has packaged unlimited data, OTT platforms subscription, double data benefits and more. There are ample subscribers who look for 2 monthly validity plans to reduce the hassle of monthly recharges. Vodafone Idea has multiple plans that come with 56 days validity. Here are the prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea, which comes with 56 days validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan is of Vodafone Idea is know for its exclusive offerings. Subscribers opting for the Rs 449 prepaid plan will get 4GB data per day along with weekend data rollover facility. Not only this, but they will also get binge all night benefits, an unlimited calling facility and more. As of SMS, subscribers will get 100 SMSes per day. Subscribers of this plan will also be able to enjoy Vi movies and TV classics. They will get access to movies, originals, live TV, news and many more. The double data benefit is also included in the plan.

Vi Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Vi subscribers opting for Rs 399 prepaid plan will get truly unlimited calls and 1.5 GB of data per day. Along with 100 SMSes per day, subscribers will get weekend data rollover facility. Also, they will not have to pay any extra cost for the same. With Vi Movies and TV classics, subscribers can enjoy premium movies, originals and news content. One of the intriguing benefits that subscribers will receive from the Rs 399 prepaid plan is a discount coupon worth Rs 40 which can be used in the next recharge.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs 601 prepaid plan is packed with ample benefits and features. The telco will provide 3GB of data per data, 100 SMSes, and a weekend data roll over the facility. Subscribers will be able to enjoy unlimited calling benefits. Apart from this, subscribers opting for the Rs 601 prepaid plan will get 1-year access to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan.

Vi Rs 558 and Rs 595 Prepaid Plan

Vi Rs 595 prepaid plan will offer 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes and a truly unlimited calling facility to subscribers. Apart from this, they will also get a 1-year subscription to Zee5 premium. On the other side, Vi Rs 558 prepaid plan will offer 3GB data per day, truly unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. Both the prepaid plans will offer weekend data rollover benefits.