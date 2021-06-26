Alliance Broadband Offers One of the Best 100 Mbps Plans in India

Alliance Broadband offers internet plans throughout India. The company has been actively providing services for many years now. One of the unique things about the company’s offerings is the kind of plans that it provides to the users. Oddly, you could get plans with 125 Mbps, 140 Mbps, 400 Mbps, and 510 Mbps speed with Alliance Broadband. Further, the company gives multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits to its users as well. If you are living in Kolkata and are looking for a broadband plan, know that Alliance Broadband offers one of the best 100 Mbps plans to users in India.

Alliance Broadband 100 Mbps Plan With Unlimited Data

Alliance Broadband offers its 100 Mbps plan with truly unlimited data. The information is not present on the company’s website; however, upon verifying, the company said that there is no limit on the amount of data that a user can consume.

But the real treat is the pricing of this 100 Mbps plan. Users can get it for a mere price of Rs 700 per month. Not only this, there are OTT benefits included in the plan as well. With the plan, users will get free OTT benefits of Hoichoi, Hungama Play, and AddaTimes. However, there is another OTT benefit on long-term recharge. If the user goes for at least the 6 months plan, he/she will get a free Amazon Prime benefit for 3 months.

Note that the price mentioned above doesn’t include the 18% GST. Further, this plan is only available for users living in Kolkata. Also, users will have to pay installation charges for the connection, which are non-refundable. This is one of the best 100 Mbps plans in the whole of India because not only is it cheap and come with truly unlimited data; there are OTT benefits included as well.

However, note that this plan is only available for a limited period until June 30, 2021. The company might not extend the benefits of the plan post the last date. So only four days remain. Thus if you are interested in any of the plans from the company, you can visit its website and put a request for a connection.

This is a really good and competitive plan against the 100 Mbps offerings from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Alliance Broadband also offers plans outside of Kolkata, but their benefits and price might be different depending on the location that the user lives in. You can get up to a 1 Gbps speed plan from the company.