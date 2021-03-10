Vodafone Idea Brings 4 Prepaid Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

Vodafone Idea has finally launched prepaid plans with a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans for a while, but Vi focussed on providing free ZEE5 subscription. Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021, the struggling telecom operator Vi has joined its rivals. Vodafone Idea has launched prepaid plans of Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 601 and Rs 801, which come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 at no extra cost. The Rs 401, Rs 601 and Rs 801 are unlimited combo prepaid recharges with voice calling, data and SMS benefits. The 501 recharge is a data-only plan. Continue reading to know more about Vi Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans in detail.

Vi Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plan of Rs 401: Check Full Benefits

The most affordable Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 401. The plan offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day along with an additional 16GB of data and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. With Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership, customers will be able to watch Live T20 matches (IPL 2021), Hotstar Specials, Multiplex Movies and so on.

Vi Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plan of Rs 501: Check Full Benefits

Aforementioned, Vi’s all-new Rs 501 recharge offers a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 and 75GB of data that will be valid for 56 days from the date of recharge.

Vi Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plan of Rs 601: Check Full Benefits

Similar to the Rs 401 prepaid recharge, the Rs 601 pack also comes with 3GB of data per day and 32GB of extra data. The validity of the plan, however, is 56 days. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vi Disney+ Hotstar VIP Prepaid Plan of Rs 801: Check Full Benefits

The premium Vi prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 801. It also ships with 3GB data per day and 48GB of additional data at no extra cost, alongside unlimited free calls and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is set at 84 days.

The four plans also offer free Vi Movies & TV subscription during the validity period. Apart from the regular benefits, Vi also confirmed that the plans would be part of its free unlimited data benefit during night hours (12 AM to 6 AM). Furthermore, it is also part of the Weekend Data Rollover facility, which means users can carry forward the data from weekdays (Monday to Friday) and consume it on weekends.