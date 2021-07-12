BSNL, Jio and Airtel, Whose Cheapest Broadband Plan Offers More Value

The Indian broadband industry has received a big push since the time Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), JioFiber, and Airtel Xstream Fiber started offering FTTH internet services. To add to that, multiple regional internet service providers (ISPs) have crept up promising benefits that are as good as what major operators mentioned above offer. Today, we will look at the cheapest broadband plans from each of the operators and determine whose plans offer the best value.

BSNL Cheapest Broadband Plan

BSNL offers its cheapest broadband plan for Rs 449 per month. The state-run telco offers 30 Mbps speed along with 3.3TB or 3,300GB data with this plan. There are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits which is understandable since it is an entry-level plan and the users get 2 Mbps speed after the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Further, this plan also offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Cheapest Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers its cheapest broadband plan for Rs 499 per month. This plan offers users 40 Mbps speed and a free fixed-line voice calling connection. Users get 3.3TB data (3,333GB) for the month and Airtel Thanks benefits including Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, and more. There’s nothing more to this plan, so let’s move on to JioFiber’s cheapest broadband plan.

JioFiber Cheapest Broadband Plan

JioFiber offers its cheapest broadband plan for Rs 399 per month. Users get the same amount of data as they are getting with the above-mentioned plans – 3.3TB (3,300GB). There is a free voice calling connection (fixed-line) included as well. However, there are no other benefits included with this plan.

Who Offers the Best Value Entry-Level Broadband Plan?

It is quite clear if you are looking at the price, JioFiber’s plan is the cheapest and is exactly similar to BSNL’s plan. So there’s no point in picking BSNL’s plan over JioFiber’s entry-level broadband plan. Comparing the entry-level broadband plans of Airtel and Jio, there’s a huge difference visible.

With Airtel’s plan, users get 10 Mbps more speed, but they have to pay Rs 100 more as well. Note that none of the prices mentioned above is inclusive of taxes. However, there’s no OTT benefit included with JioFiber’s plan but you get Airtel Xstream Premium benefit with Airtel’s plan. The only thing that you need to ask yourself is whether that 10 Mbps speed difference and the Airtel Thanks benefits are worth the Rs 100 extra.

Utility wise, if you have at least 3 people connected to the Wi-Fi network, then go for Airtel’s plan with 40 Mbps speed. But if it’s less than 3 users, 30 Mbps speed is more than sufficient.